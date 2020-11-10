Kozhikode

Nod to use football turfs, public grounds

The Kozhikode district administration has given permission to use football turfs and public grounds that do not fall within containment zones, subject to restrictions. Spas, swimming pools, and units offering steam baths will continue to remain closed.

A release on Tuesday said that this was in view of the fall in the test positivity rate of COVID-19 infections in the district. Adherence to break-the-chain protocol and the use of soap, sanitizers, and face masks was a must while using the football turfs and public grounds.

Only those without symptoms may enter the grounds.

