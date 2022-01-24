Nod for renovation of 35 rural roads in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

24 January 2022 20:08 IST

Projects to be implemented in two Assembly constituencies

The renovation of 35 rural roads, which were in a damaged state after the monsoon season, will begin soon using a special development fund from the State government. Administrative sanction has already been accorded to the projects estimated to cost ₹2 crore.

The majority of the roads selected for renovation are located within the limits of Koyilandy and Kunnamangalam Assembly constituencies. In Koyilandy constituency, the project will cover two municipalities and four grama panchayats. In Kunnamangalam constituency, it will cover five local bodies.

According to Revenue Department officials, the works were approved based on the priority lists submitted by people’s representatives from the respective constituencies. More such roads would be identified from other constituencies as well under rural road improvement projects, they said.

Meanwhile, approval is still pending for the renovation of many damaged roads in the coastal areas of the district.Despite the proximity of popular beach tourism spots, there is no considerable progress in the work. The Kappad-Koyilandy road is one such ignored stretch in the district.