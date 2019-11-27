Nod for parking plaza at Muthalakkulam

The Kozhikode Corporation on Wednesday approved the proposal for a ₹18.5-crore project to construct a parking plaza, stage and toilet block at the Muthalakkulam ground.

The proposal was approved at a council meeting chaired by Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak. A seating facility for 2,550 people for public gatherings will come up on the ground, along with an 800-sq.-ft wide stage, a 15,000-litre water tank, and eight toilet blocks, special facility for washermen and five-metre open space around the temple, besides a parking plaza. The parking plaza will accommodate 190 cars of which 140 will be handled robotically.

The proposal had incurred the wrath of traditional washermen at Muthalakkulam claiming that they might be displaced from the ground.

The council decided to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zontra Infratech to remove legacy waste from Njeliyanparamba at a cost of ₹7.7 crore before the construction of the proposed waste-to-energy plant there.