Nod for operation of big planes at Calicut airport only after high-level panel submits report

Kozhikode

30 November 2021 20:11 IST

Centre recently gave favourable response to request of State Government

The Ministry of Civil Aviation will give approval for the operation of wide-bodied aircraft at Calicut International Airport only after a high-level committee constituted for the purpose submits its report.

Sources said the high-level committee would look into the possibility of resumption of operating big aircraft after studying all aspects, including safety measures adopted at the airport.

The operation of wide-bodied aircraft was suspended after the Air India Express that was part of the Vande Bharat Mission overran the tabletop runway last year. The Boeing 737-800 flight involved in the crash on August 7, 2020 claimed the lives of 21 persons, including the pilot and co-pilot, and left at least 100 passengers injured and many in critical condition.

Advertising

Advertising

A fortnight ago, the Centre gave a favourable response to the request of the State Government to resume the operation of wide-bodied aircraft at the Calicut airport. Minister for Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage V. Abdurahiman had called upon Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs had excluded the Calicut airport from the list of embarkation points for Haj. The Centre has reacted positively to the suggestion to include Kannur airport in the list of embarkation points if it was impossible to consider Calicut airport this year. About 80% of Haj pilgrims in the State relied on the Calicut airport.

Meanwhile, M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, Lok Sabha member representing Malappuram constituency, inaugurated a march to the Parliament on Tuesday in protest against the alleged apathy of the Centre towards the Calicut airport. M.K. Raghavan and E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MPs, participated in the march.