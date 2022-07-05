Nod for flyover, two new underpasses on Kozhikode bypass

Footpath on Thadambattuthazham-Parambil Bazaar road to be widened

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has given permission for the construction of two underpasses, two footpaths and one flyover as part of the ongoing six-laning work on the 28-km Kozhikode bypass. The decision was taken at a meeting of NHAI officials, which was attended by M.K. Raghavan, MP, here on Tuesday.

The new underpasses will be constructed at Mankavu- Methottuthazham-Medical College road and Malikkadavu while the footpaths will be built at Parammal and Sevamandiram School. NHAI officials said in the meeting that with the cooperation of the State government, permission would be given for the construction of a flyover at CWRDM-Panaththazham road junction near Haritha Nagar Colony. This apart, the authorities have also approved a proposal to widen the footpath on Thadambattuthazham-Parambil Bazaar road.

Mr. Raghavan had taken up the issue of the slow-moving policy on the part of the contract company in the development of the project with NHAI chairperson Alka Upadhyaya and member (projects) R.K. Pandey. The company, which had agreed to complete 20% of the project by February 2022, had sought more time.

Despite getting six more months, the company could complete only 11% of the total work in June, Mr. Raghavan said. The MP also pointed out the irony of citing the shortage of construction materials as the reason for the slow pace when companies like KNR Constructions and Adani Enterprises Ltd , which were carrying out work on the southern and northern stretches of the project, had access to the materials. According to the revised schedule, 20% of the work should be completed by July 25, Mr. Raghavan said.