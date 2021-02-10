Nod for ₹250-crore development projects in Kozhikode

Oxygen cylinders to be procured for bed-ridden patients

The District Planning Committee (DPC) has approved development projects worth ₹250.79 crore under the Kozhikode district panchayat, its president Kanathil Jameela has said.

A release said on Tuesday that the development seminar to be held on February 16 would give the final approval for the projects.

The district panchayat will implement the ‘Jeevalspandanam’ project to buy 40 units of oxygen cylinders for bed-ridden patients with breathing difficulties. It will be implemented through pain and palliative care units.

Automatic sanitiser dispensers and infra-red thermometers will be installed in 44 high schools and higher secondary schools under the district panchayat. The project will be launched on February 12.

Ms. Jameela said various schemes would be launched for women who lost jobs during the pandemic period. Effective projects are being designed for waste disposal, she added.