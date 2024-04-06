No violation of poll code, claims Minister Riyas

April 06, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has refuted allegations that he had violated the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls, while delivering a speech during a recent campaign event for Elamaram Kareem, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from the Kozhikode constituency.

He told the media on April 6 (Saturday) that there was nothing new in his reference to the State government’s plan to construct a new international stadium in Kozhikode, in the course of the speech. The campaign event was organised by ‘Sports Fraternity’, a collective of sports lovers. “Minister for Sports, V. Abdurahiman had made an announcement on the stadium in November 2023 itself,” and exhibited a video clipping of Mr. Abdurahiman’s press meet to prove his point. District Collector and District Returning Officer Snehil Kumar Singh had issued a notice to Mr. Riyas after complaints were raised about the speech, mainly by the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The Minister said that he had received the notice on April 4 and a reply was given the next day. “In the reply, I have clarified that the government had taken a decision on the stadium last year itself. I spoke about it in the beginning of my speech as well. There is no poll code violation,” he pointed out. He later showed another video of his speech during the event.

The UDF had alleged that a videographer assigned by the Election Commission of India who tried to record the Minister’s speech was removed from the stage by Mr. Kareem, and LDF workers including A. Pradeepkumar, former MLA, and the video was forcibly deleted from the camera.

Mr. Riyas, however, said that the UDF was creating an unnecessary controversy as it was apprehensive that the development works taken up by the State government would benefit the LDF candidate. “The UDF’s incumbent MP has nothing much to say in terms of the development works he initiated in the constituency,” he added.