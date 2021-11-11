No steps yet to streamline students’ movement on Kozhikode city roads

Narrow stretches of highways witness long hours of traffic snarls during peak hours

Managements of city schools located along national and State highways are yet to adopt measures to reduce the huge rush of students on roads during peak hours in the morning and evening. The sudden entry of a large number of students into narrow stretches creates long hours of traffic snarls on the Kozhikode-Kannur and Kozhikode-Wayanad national highways, giving back-breaking work to the traffic police.

In the absence of clear instructions, drivers of many of the educational institution buses and private vehicles are using the limited space along roads to pick and drop children. Even schools that have grounds to facilitate the pick-and-drop service are misusing the highway space, adding to the woes of motorists.

“All are somehow adjusting with this daily harrowing experience in their run for job or other emergency purposes. The city is witnessing quite a chaotic situation due to poor planning in this area,” says Vineesh Babu, a bank executive from Chettikkulam. He adds that the earlier system of allowing students to hit the road only in batches is no longer being followed by schools.

Some of the private bus operators in the city say the helter-skelter walking of students and their run for boarding schoolbuses parked along the highways during peak hours are posing a threat to their safety.

“There are also students who never use the pedestrian crossing, interrupting the smooth flow of vehicles. To sneak through the traffic chaos, many two-wheeler riders and light motor vehicles even defy lane disciplines,” says M. Krishnadas, an autorickshaw driver from Eranhipalam.

Meanwhile, representatives of some of the school managements claim that they have a system in place where students who work with Red Cross and Student Police Cadet project function as volunteers to facilitate smooth traffic and prevent the reckless movement of students on the road. They also add that the reluctance of some of the private bus operators in the city to pick students who travel on concession tickets is the biggest reason for road blocks in the evening.