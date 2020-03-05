No standard norms for parking service

For action: Overcrowded parking with no facilities for easy entry and exit is a common sight in most of the private parking grounds in Kozhikode city.

Kozhikode

05 March 2020 00:31 IST

A uniform fee and a common code of operation to make the private parking service providers more accountable for the safety of parked vehicles are yet to be a reality in the city. Even after recurring thefts in some of the parking slots, the business continues with no proper mechanism to address the grievances of vehicle owners.

Those who manage the parking slots at malls, supermarkets and cinemas do not give any guarantee against theft and damage of the vehicle.

“There should be some legal measures to make these operators accountable for compensating the losses as they charge between₹30 to ₹100 based on the type of vehicles. At first, display boards denying this basic obligation should be banned by the City Corporation,” says Vinod Kumar, a city resident who makes use of a parking facility near S.M. Street everyday.

He also points out that the employees who take care of the parking facilities respond roughly to vehicle owners if they make any complaint.

The practice of letting too many vehicles park in small spaces and haphazard parking often lead to heated arguments between vehicle owners and the employees.

“A look at the parking facility near the railway station is enough to understand the chaotic situation. There were many incidents in which indicator lights and head lamps of the vehicles were broken at the parking slots,” says Prasad Punathil, another city resident.

Those who collect hourly charge for the service are least bothered about their responsibility of ensuring the safety of vehicles and they never care to check even the surveillance cameras to identify the persons who made the damage, he claims.

Meanwhile, the Corporation authorities and the city police say the rules for the service providers will be streamlined with the opening of new multi-level parking facilities controlled directly by the local bodies. As of now, there are two multi-level car parking facilities coming up in the city.

A standard operational code will be formulated for the service providers soon, they add.