No scientific registration system in place to monitor floating migrant workers’ population

July 30, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even after the implementation of an exclusive health insurance scheme named ‘Awaz’ with smart cards for migrant labourers and facilitation centres for registering their names in each district, a scientific system to monitor their floating inter-State population is yet to be a reality.

Many of the migrant workers now camping in Kozhikode district for work are not having any valid identity proof. Many of those who previously secured such cards under various government schemes have already left the State for other works.

According to the official figures released by the Labour department before the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of migrant labourers in Kozhikode district was about 75,000. There is no concrete data available now with the department or the district-level committee functioning for the welfare of migrant workers. The police too are clueless about the situation though the State Crime Records Bureau have the details of 159 migrant workers who were held for murders between 2016 and 2022.

Though there were efforts on the part of the police to introduce identity cards for migrant labourers working in the hotel industry in 2015, it failed to cover the whole population with the non-cooperation of hoteliers. The claim of hoteliers was that the labourers might misuse such identity cards after leaving the job. About 100 cards had been issued by the police under the initiative aimed at curbing criminal activities.

The efforts made by some of the local administrators to issue identity cards for migrant workers also came to an end midway. In Kozhikode district, it was the Feroke Municipality that came up with the idea to introduce special identity cards for migrant workers. They had piloted the scheme covering around 3,000 persons at a settlement near Kodampuzha. Though the scheme had the support of the local police, it failed to cover the whole migrant population due to technical issues.

The main intention of some of the registration schemes was to prepare a digital repository of details comprising fingerprints and iris of the migrant workers and make it available in case of criminal activities. Under the Awaz scheme, the registration of about 40,000 migrants had been completed in Kozhikode district. However, many migrants who were covered under such registration drives leaving the State turned out to be a challenge for the authorities. The newly joined migrant workers have not been covered under any registration yet.

Officials working with the enforcement wing of the Labour department say the monitoring of migrant workers will be possible only with the introduction of a State-level online or offline registration mechanism with stringent control over the entry of unregistered persons. There is no discussion over such a scientific system as enforcement squads are still depending on the data provided by the employers during flash inspections, they said.