No satisfactory decline in fresh cases in Kozhikode

Despite stringent enforcement of the health protocol and continuing restrictions on public events, there has been no satisfactory decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district, with 706 persons testing positive for the virus on Friday.
Of the newly reported cases, 690 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. Four Non-Resident Keralites and two health workers were also among those who were infected. The source of infection in 11 cases remained unknown.
As usual, the largest number of local transmission cases was reported from the Kozhikode Corporation, with 185 persons testing positive.
Health Department officials said the number of tests would be increased in the days to come. Meanwhile, they made it clear that the district had all facilities to treat patients.
Doctors from first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) said the condition of a majority of patients was very satisfactory. As many as 809 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday.
