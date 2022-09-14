‘No resolution presented in Syndicate on honorary doctorate for Vellappally, Kanthapuram’

Media reports wrong, says Calicut University Vice Chancellor

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
September 14, 2022 21:18 IST

No resolution proposing conferment of honorary doctorate on Sunni scholar Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan had been presented at the recently held Syndicate meeting, Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj has said.

He said during a press conference on Wednesday that a section of the media had wrongly reported that such a resolution was presented at the meeting. The chair did not allow the resolution by E. Abdurahim to be presented as it had not followed the procedures. Mr. Jayaraj said that the Syndicate had not forwarded any proposal to its sub-committee that recommends names of eminent people for the honour. “Anybody, even outsiders, can recommend names to that panel. The names proposed by the panel will be discussed at the Syndicate and a decision will be taken. No names of individuals had been discussed so far,” he added.

