GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

No relief yet for families of 16 missing fishermen

Owners of the fishing boat from Beypore said they had invested ₹85 lakh for the boat met with the tragedy in 2021

May 03, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Ajmeersha, the fishing boat from Beypore, which was reported missing during the cyclone threat in May 2021

Ajmeersha, the fishing boat from Beypore, which was reported missing during the cyclone threat in May 2021 | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO 

Even as three years have passed after Ajmeersha, a fishing boat from Beypore, went missing with 16 migrant fishermen onboard, no aid has reached the families of the missing persons as the State government is yet to complete formalities.

Functionaries of All Kerala Fishing Boat Owners Association said the fishermen’s families had received only a meagre sum mobilised by the local fishermen and boat operators from Beypore.

It was on May 5, 2021, that the boat left the Beypore harbour with 11 persons from Tamil Nadu and four from West Bengal for deep-sea fishing. The boat owners came to know that the vessel was missing on May 16. It was reportedly hit by Cyclone Tauktae. According to the owners, the fishermen were in touch with them till May 13.

For over 10 days, rescue squads including the Indian Coast Guard and the Navy had carried out a search off the Malabar coast for the missing crew. Of the missing persons, 12 from Tamil Nadu were close relatives. They were part of the Beypore fishing team for several years.

“According to officials, the main reason for the delay in processing compensation is the absence of evidence to establish that boat had gone missing. No bodies or parts of the vessel had been recovered by rescue operators. We are helpless to tackle this,” said K.T. Shamsudheen, one of the owners of the boat. He pointed out that there were no proper follow-up investigations into the incident.

He added that he had invested ₹85 lakh for purchasing the boat. “No compensation was announced by the Central or State governments though we met State ministers and other senior Fisheries department officials. As the owner, I am in huge debt,” he lamented.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / missing person

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.