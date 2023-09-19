ADVERTISEMENT

No relaxation in urban containment zones in Kozhikode

September 19, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Even though Nipah-related regulations have been relaxed in many wards of the nine Grama panchayats in rural Kozhikode, there will be no reprieve for the Feroke municipality and the seven wards in Kozhikode Corporation that have been declared as containment zones.

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas at the Collectorate on Tuesday. Any further relaxations in the urban containment zones will be based on the instructions of the expert committee.

The Minister said that the Feroke municipality and the Kozhikode Corporation was cooperating well with the Health department for effective control of Nipah in the district. Meanwhile, health workers are visiting every household in the urban containment zones to create awareness about the outbreak. So far they have visited 4,664 houses in Cheruvannur, 6,606 in three wards of Beypore and 9,796 houses in Feroke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Beena Philip, Feroke Municipal Chairman N.C. Abdul Razak (virtual), District Collector A. Geetha, Additional District Magistrate Mohammed Rafeeque C., and Joint Director of local self governance department Shino P.S. (virtual) were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nipah Virus / health

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US