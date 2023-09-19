No relaxation in urban containment zones in Kozhikode

September 19, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even though Nipah-related regulations have been relaxed in many wards of the nine Grama panchayats in rural Kozhikode, there will be no reprieve for the Feroke municipality and the seven wards in Kozhikode Corporation that have been declared as containment zones.

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas at the Collectorate on Tuesday. Any further relaxations in the urban containment zones will be based on the instructions of the expert committee.

The Minister said that the Feroke municipality and the Kozhikode Corporation was cooperating well with the Health department for effective control of Nipah in the district. Meanwhile, health workers are visiting every household in the urban containment zones to create awareness about the outbreak. So far they have visited 4,664 houses in Cheruvannur, 6,606 in three wards of Beypore and 9,796 houses in Feroke.

Mayor Beena Philip, Feroke Municipal Chairman N.C. Abdul Razak (virtual), District Collector A. Geetha, Additional District Magistrate Mohammed Rafeeque C., and Joint Director of local self governance department Shino P.S. (virtual) were present at the meeting.

