ADVERTISEMENT

No protection for gig workers, says INTUC

May 27, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) State president R. Chandrasekharan on Saturday accused the State government of paralysing the labour market in Kerala without adopting any supportive measures for gig workers and those in the construction industry.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Chandrasekharan claimed that the Kerala Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board was in huge debt with the failure of the government to collect payment dues worth ₹20 crore. He alleged that the total financial liability of the board was ₹860 crore.

On the crisis facing workers in the online food distribution sector, the INTUC leader said they were continuing in the field without enjoying any protection or welfare measures. “We will be launching a special campaign for them,” he added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US