No protection for gig workers, says INTUC

May 27, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) State president R. Chandrasekharan on Saturday accused the State government of paralysing the labour market in Kerala without adopting any supportive measures for gig workers and those in the construction industry.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Chandrasekharan claimed that the Kerala Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board was in huge debt with the failure of the government to collect payment dues worth ₹20 crore. He alleged that the total financial liability of the board was ₹860 crore.

On the crisis facing workers in the online food distribution sector, the INTUC leader said they were continuing in the field without enjoying any protection or welfare measures. “We will be launching a special campaign for them,” he added.

