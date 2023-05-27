HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No protection for gig workers, says INTUC

May 27, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) State president R. Chandrasekharan on Saturday accused the State government of paralysing the labour market in Kerala without adopting any supportive measures for gig workers and those in the construction industry.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Chandrasekharan claimed that the Kerala Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board was in huge debt with the failure of the government to collect payment dues worth ₹20 crore. He alleged that the total financial liability of the board was ₹860 crore.

On the crisis facing workers in the online food distribution sector, the INTUC leader said they were continuing in the field without enjoying any protection or welfare measures. “We will be launching a special campaign for them,” he added. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.