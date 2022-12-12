No probe yet into faulty construction of police station building at Valayam in Kozhikode

December 12, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even after detecting suspected irregularities in the construction of the Valayam police station building, no inquiry has been initiated yet to expose those behind the “poor and unscientific construction” of the building in 2004. The faulty construction came to light when workers were demolishing the building for the construction of a new one.

According to workers, no sufficient quantity of steel or concrete was used for the construction. They also claimed that it was risky to demolish such a building with a very weak roof.

According to sources, the poor fitness of the building had come to light in just two years after the construction. The leaky roof had emerged as a visible sign. Around 40 police officers worked from the station building till recently.

The demand for an investigation against the contracting agency and the supervisors had fallen on deaf ears. The station was, however, temporarily shifted to a rented facility. Around ₹1 crore was sanctioned for the proposed project. Ironically, the execution of the project was entrusted with the same contracting agency.

It was during an inspection by an engineering team that the poor fitness of the building came to the notice of the authorities. The inspection was done to verify the condition of various police stations facing Maoist threats.

“The condition is almost the same in the case of police station buildings at Thottilpalam, Kuttiyadi, and Vadakara. It is quite strange that the authorities are yet to examine the reasons behind the poor construction,” said a senior civil police officer from Vadakara.

Meanwhile, senior police officers said the matter had already been reported to the higher authorities. They also declined to comment on the allotment of work again to the agency that was associated with the previous project.