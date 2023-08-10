HamberMenu
No Onam on top of vehicles, says transport official

August 10, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

R. Rajeev, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Northern Region, has said that action will be taken against those conducting Onam celebrations in schools and colleges using vehicles. A release said on Thursday that modified bikes, cars, and jeeps should not be used for rallies or races. Vehicle owners who organise such events would face action. Lightning inspections would be conducted on schools and colleges. Mr. Rajeev also urged parents and teachers to inform officials if such events came to their notice.

