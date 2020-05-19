No new cases in Kozhikode

New journey: Autorickshaw drivers wait for customers at the moffusil bus stand in Kozhikode on Tuesday after they were allowed to resume work after around two months .

Kozhikode

19 May 2020 23:13 IST

566 expats under observation

No new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Tuesday even as the number of expatriates under surveillance went up to 566.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that a total of 5,708 people were under observation at present. Thirty-one of them, including 14 expatriates, are at the Government Medical College Hospital. Fifteen people were discharged on Tuesday.

As many as 330 expatriates, including 74 pregnant women, are home quarantined and 222 are at COVID-19 care centres. Seventy-eight of them had arrived on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, one native of Kannur and a native of Malappuram, a pregnant woman, who arrived by the Doha-Kozhikode flight on Monday night were earlier admitted to the medical college hospital. The Kannur native had COVID-19 symptoms during the screening at the airport and the Malappuram native had other health issues.