No new cases in Kozhikode

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode district on Wednesday even as the number of people under observation went up to 9,980. As many as 271 of them were newly added to the list.

Twenty-seven people are under surveillance at the isolation ward at the Government General Hospital and 15 others are at the Government Medical College Hospital. Two persons were discharged from the GH on Wednesday.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, five persons from Kozhikode have been tested positive for the virus till March 24. Two residents of Kasaragod and one person from Kannur too are undergoing treatment at hospitals here for the infection. Of the 219 samples of body fluids of suspected patients sent for lab tests, 181 had turned negative. The results of 30 others are awaited.