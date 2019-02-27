No more separate farewells, says District Police Chief

The District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) has stepped in to stave off a possible confrontation among the personnel on political lines in the name of giving farewell parties to retiring officers.

K. Sanjay Kumar Gurudin issued an order to stop the practice of organising multiple farewell events after two such, one by the Kerala Police Association and one by the Police Co-operative Society, were held separately on different days.

‘Wrong message’

“Such farewell events send out a wrong message to the entire Kozhikode City Police and to the society. Such divide will be further utilised by the vested interests to aggravate the differences. Moreover, it is against the principle of unity within the police force,” he said.

In both the farewell functions, the audience were the same but only a few organisers were different.

“This is not only a matter of disarray but also a matter of indiscipline and wastage of time, man hour and resources of the department,” said Mr. Gurudin.

Checking differences

Subsequently an order to check the differences among members of the police associations has been issued. “The message given in the order is very loud and clear that divide in the association will not be tolerated on the basis of politicisation,” he said, adding that the orders had been issued in the interest of maintaining cohesiveness and discipline of the police.

In all districts in the State, the farewell event of retiring officers is convened by the district police authorities concerned along with associations of Kerala Police with the wholehearted participation of all the members.

Former City Police Commissioners had tried their best to reconcile the differences and to have a single farewell function, but it was a failure. So they had decided to stay away from such functions, he said.

Only one function

Henceforth, Mr. Gurudin said, only one farewell function would be conducted by the Kozhikode City Police with the help of various associations in the event of retirement of any personnel and everyone would be invited to participate. “Under no circumstances will anyone be purposefully avoided or excluded from participation. Demeaning anyone overtly or covertly will not be tolerated,” he added.