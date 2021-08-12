Kozhikode

No more COVID special exams in Calicut varsity

The University of Calicut will no longer hold special exams for those who miss them on account of being tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. A release quoting the Controller of Exams said on Thursday that those who have COVID-19 and others under quarantine can write the exams by following the protocol laid down by the Centre and the State. An order for the purpose has been issued.

Meanwhile, the university has rescheduled the entrance exams for admissions to postgraduate courses run by affiliated colleges, university departments, and self-financing centres. The new schedule is available at www.admission.uoc.ac.in For details, call 0494-2407016, 2407017


