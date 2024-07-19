No let-up in heavy rain in Kozhikode

There was no let-up in heavy rain, often accompanied by gusty winds, in Kozhikode district as three more relief camps were opened on Thursday to accommodate affected families.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, 21 houses were damaged due to flooding and uprooting of trees in the past 24 hours. Ten of these houses are in Koyilandy taluk, five in Vadakara taluk, and three each in Thamarassery and Kozhikode taluks. Other than the five existing relief camps in Kozhikode taluk, three more were opened in Kozhikode and Koyilandy. Seventy-seven people are staying in these places. Forty more people have shifted to their relatives’ places.

Holiday declared

The Director, General Education, late on Thursday night declared a holiday for educational institutions, including higher secondary schools and vocational higher secondary schools, in the district in view of heavy rain

Orange alert in Kakkayam

An orange alert forecasting heavy rainfall has been declared for the district. Water levels in many rivers in the district are high. An alert has been sounded for those staying on the banks of the Kuttiyadi river and Mahe river. Around 10 families in these places have shifted to their relatives’ places.

An orange alert has been declared around the Kakkayam reservoir that is part of the Kuttiyadi hydro-electric power project. The water-level in the dam is at 756.70 metres and the full-reservoir level is 758.05 metres. Kerala State Electricity Board officials said that the orange alert was issued ahead of releasing excess water from the reservoir. Those staying on the river banks have been told to be vigilant. Mr. Singh also directed the Irrigation department to take steps to address sea turbulence in the district. Road contractors would be asked to solve waterlogging on the national highway. The State Disaster Management Authority has asked the district tourism promotion council to take precautionary steps in tourist destinations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.