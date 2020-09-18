No let-up in fresh cases in Kozhikode, more opting for home isolation

545 people test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in district on Thursday

The gradual rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode in the past few days is happening in parallel with the increase in the number of those going under home isolation.

According to District Medical Officer (DMO) V. Jayasree, 545 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday. This is the highest single-day spike so far. The corresponding figure for Wednesday and Tuesday were 468 and 260, respectively. While 114 were undergoing treatment at home on Tuesday, it went up to 140 on Wednesday and 199 on Thursday.

The Health Department has come out with detailed guidelines for home isolation, including regular monitoring of oxygen levels in the blood and pulse rate using pulse oximeters.

Calling for more vigil against the spread of the infection in the wake of the rise in the number of fresh cases, the DMO said asymptomatic persons aged below 50 and also without other health issues were being treated at home under the supervision of a medical officer. As many as 5,000 tests are conducted in the district every day. There are 18 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) in Kozhikode, and two more private hospitals were added to the list of private hospitals offering treatment for the disease.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh cases through local transmission on Thursday was put at 490. Within the Kozhikode Corporation, there were 167 such cases. A cluster has been found active at Edachery where 94 persons tested positive on Thursday. Most of them are residents of a home for destitute people. Active cases in the district went up to 3,421.