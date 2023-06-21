ADVERTISEMENT

No let-up in fever cases in Kozhikode

June 21, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

1,212 people seek outpatient treatment in government hospitals on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

There is no let-up in fever cases in Kozhikode district, with 1,212 people seeking outpatient (OP) treatment in government hospitals and 11 being admitted there on Wednesday.

There were nine cases of suspected dengue fever and one confirmed case from Meppayyur.

On June 14, there were 1,374 OP fever cases and five inpatient cases. The number of suspected and confirmed cases of dengue fever on that day were five and one, respectively. On June 1, there were only 686 OP fever cases. There have been cases of leptospirosis also being reported in some areas.

The number of patients are higher in upland areas of the district. According to sources, many patients are seeking treatment in private hospitals and clinics as well. Meanwhile, health activists alleged that some key posts in the Health department dealing with the management of infectious diseases have been lying vacant for some time.

