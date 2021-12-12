No jobs for paramedics trained in other States

High Court moved against rules barring them from applying for employment in Kerala

Paramedical professionals who graduated from institutions outside the State have filed a writ petition again in the Kerala High Court against rules that bar them from applying for government and private jobs in the State.

Khaleel Mohammed, president of Allied Health Students and Professionals Association, said on Sunday that registration with Kerala Paramedical Council was a must for getting jobs in the State. However, only those who studied in Kerala are allowed to register with the council. They need to get an equivalency certificate issued by the Kerala University of Health Sciences too.

Registration is required even for temporary jobs. People who had cleared interviews for government jobs too are unable to join them. Some States where they studied do not have a paramedical council.

Mr. Mohammed said since the graduates were finding it difficult to get jobs, most of them were unable to repay bank loans taken for studies. They cannot apply for jobs in Gulf countries as well because registration with an Indian government agency is mandatory there. He claimed that though petitions had been filed with the court earlier too, the government was dragging its feet in filing responses. As many as 10,000 graduates stand affected.

According to the association, the root of the problem is a Government Order dated April 24, 2018 that disallowed candidates who passed paramedical-allied health science courses from outside Kerala from applying for government or private jobs in the State.

Paramedical degrees awarded by national institutions such as the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, and authorised State-level institutions such as Rajiv Gandhi Health University, Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara University in Karnataka, and MGR Medical University in Tamil Nadu have no recognition in Kerala.

The courses are B.Sc in Medical Laboratory Technology, Imaging Technology, Radio Therapy, Dialysis Technology, Perfusion Technology, Neuro Science Technology, Operation Theatre Technology, Anaesthesia Technology, Radiography, Cardiovascular Technology, Respiratory Therapy, Physician Assistant, and Optometry.

The association functionaries claimed that they were forced to study outside the State because Kerala lacked quality courses. Though many memorandums had been submitted to the Chief Minister, Health Minister, and other officials, no solution is forthcoming, they said.