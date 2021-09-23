No headway in social media abuse probe, say complainants

Police yet to track miscreants who created fake Instagram profiles of girls

The police are yet to track miscreants who recently created fake Instagram profiles of girl students from the rural areas of Kozhikode district and used the profiles to secure their WhatsApp numbers from their friends for circulating pornographic contents. Though the First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in some of the incidents, the complainants allege that the probe has not been intensified to track the suspects.

They complain that the cyber cell is yet to take up the case for tracking the IP addresses of gadgets used for the crime.

“When we called, an officer in-charge of the investigation said there would be some breakthrough soon in the case. However, we are not hopeful as the police are yet to start a serious investigation into the case,” said a relative of one of the complainants.

Some of the complainants also pointed out that the delay in exposing miscreants behind such cases would give confidence to many cyber criminals.

The parents of some of the complainants said they had no technical knowledge to deal with social media abuse and that they were trusting on the intervention of the police to crack the case. They said the cyber abuse gave a lot of mental stress to their children studying in high school and higher secondary schools in the district.

Students came up with the complaints last week. Though four mobile phone numbers used for sending obscene contents to students were traced and submitted to the police, the source remained unknown.