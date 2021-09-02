No headway in probe into unearthing of crude bombs at Nadapuram in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

02 September 2021

Demand to investigate suspected role of drug traffickers and smugglers’ rackets in explosive materials trade

Despite a thorough spot inspection with the support of bomb squad and forensic experts, the police are yet to get any hopeful lead into the unearthing of eight powerful steel bombs from Avolam village at Nadapuram in Kerala’s Kozhikode district last Tuesday.

The bombs, found buried under the soil on a private field, were reportedly very powerful and newly made, allegedly to attack political rivals. Incidentally, there were a series of attacks on houses using crude bombs in the last two weeks.

In the wake of the unearthing of bombs, a few youth organisations had called upon the police to investigate the suspected role of drug traffickers and smugglers’ rackets in explosive materials trade. They alleged that investigations into such incidents were casual, with the police failing to make headway in probes.

“It was a narrow escape for a few workers who found the steel bombs while digging the earth as part of a construction work. There were similar incidents in which labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme had recovered bombs during cleaning work,” said a Youth Congress leader from Nadapuram. He claimed that the police had been unsuccessful in finding the source of such explosives.

Meanwhile, the police are of the view that the politically-sensitive Nadapuram and surrounding areas had changed a lot with the cooperation of various political parties for maintenance of peace. “The latest incidents are isolated ones, and we seriously suspect the involvement of anti-social elements in them,” they said.