No fresh cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

27 May 2020 00:03 IST

7,549 people under surveillance

There were no fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district on Tuesday even as the number of people under surveillance reached 7,549.

The body of a Kannur native, who passed away at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Monday night, was buried at the Kannamparambu burial ground following medical protocol.

According to a release, 53 people are under observation at the medical college hospital and nine are at the first-line treatment centre set up at the Lakshadweep Guest House in the city. Fifteen people were discharged on Tuesday. The number of expatriates under observation stands at 1,083including 649 people in home quarantine, 418 at the first-line treatment centre and 16 at hospitals.

At present, 25 persons from Kozhikode are undergoing treatment at various places. Three persons from Malappuram and two from Kasaragod are being treated at the medical college hospital.

At Azhiyoor, Onchiyam

Around 20 people were placed under surveillance in Azhiyoor and Onchiyam grama panchayat limits after two health workers from the places were diagnosed with the infection in the first test. They are employed at the Thalassery general hospital and have been quarantined there.

The news about their body fluid samples testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 came after they visited their houses. They returned to Thalassery soon after the results came. However, all those who had been in contact with the two during the course of their journey are now under observation. Panchayat sources said they were awaiting the results of the samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, as the second test results had turned out to be negative.

Vacant houses

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao directed officials to take over vacant houses to be converted into quarantine facilities for those returning from abroad. Local-level rapid response teams will inspect those houses and disinfect them.