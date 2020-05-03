No fresh cases in Kozhikode

There were no SARS-CoV-2 positive cases in Kozhikode district for the 10th consecutive day on Sunday.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said on Sunday that 1,047 people were under observation in the district, including 32 at the hospital. As many as 340 people completed their observation cycle. Fifteen persons were discharged on the day.

Right now, four persons are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, including two from Kozhikode, one from Kannur and a native of Tamil Nadu.