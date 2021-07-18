No entry for senior citizens, children into shops

Kozhikode

18 July 2021 00:14 IST

Entry of senior citizens and children below the age of 10 will be restricted in all shops during the three-day lockdown relaxation in Kozhikode district from Sunday. In a press release here on Saturday, the Kozhikode City Police made it clear that vehicles transporting children and senior citizens to overcrowded shopping centres would be impounded. Similarly, legal action will be taken against shop owners who do not comply with physical distancing norms prescribed for customers, the release added.

Advertising

Advertising