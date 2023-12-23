No effective action yet to regulate rash bus drivers

December 23, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even as complaints are on the rise against a section of city bus drivers for their alleged use of abusive language against road users during unexpected traffic snarls and accidents, the plan of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to conduct a special training programme for private bus drivers on road etiquette and safe driving habits is yet to be implemented in the district.

Many a time, legal action against such drivers, including provisional suspension of licence, happens only when the humiliated persons resort to protest on roads or take up the issue on social media.

The MVD’s plan was to offer training to around 10,000 drivers in different phases. Two months ago, there were even discussions to use the facilities at the Institute of Driver Training and Research at Edappal for the initiative. The project lost steam owing to lack of cooperation from drivers. Though bus owners were initially happy with the idea, they too withdrew from the scene.

Since a majority of victims find it difficult to produce any visual evidence against the suspects, the number of cases registered for use of abusive language against other road users is very low. Cases are registered mostly on occasions when complainants approach the police with video clippings or voice records of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some drivers are very cunning these days that they twist facts during accidents and make their side safe through arguments. They also come up with some tricky settlement conditions and later ignore them to further trouble the victims,” said a Kunnamangalam resident whose two-wheeler was recently damaged in an accident involving a private bus. He claimed that ordinary citizens would always be at the receiving end in such instances.

According to teachers of some city and rural schools, there have been recurring incidents of private bus crew hurling abuse on students. “Students are usually scared to take it up with the authorities as they have to travel by the same bus again,” said a higher secondary school teacher from Kuttiyadi. Moreover, enforcement authorities seldom take voluntary action in such cases.

Meanwhile, the traffic police and MVD officials claimed that they had taken stringent action a few erring drivers. Last week, a private bus driver from the city was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for assaulting a couple who questioned his negligent driving, they said, adding that his driving licence was also suspended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT