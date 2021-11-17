No COVID-19 clusters in Govt. schools in Kozhikode

Isolated cases, however, are being reported from some places

No COVID-19 clusters have been reported in Government schools in Kozhikode district so far, two weeks after classes resumed. The Health Department is yet to get information on aided and unaided schools.

According to sources, however, isolated cases are being reported from some institutions. Both teachers and students are found to have tested positive for the virus. Some are symptomatic, while some others are not. Department sources said it was not clear if all of them had attended offline classes, or they were in the online mode. Also, it has to be examined if their family members had been infected before. The department is compiling data from various schools.

Classes are now being held only till afternoon. All Saturdays, except those falling on public holidays, are working days. Sessions are arranged in such a way that if a school has more than 1,000 students, only 25% of them will be present at a time. Students have been divided into batches, and each of them goes to school three days in a week. Differently-abled students have been exempted from offline classes. Bio-bubbles have been formed in each class to ensure physical distancing. If any of the family members has COVID-19 symptoms, the students should stay at home. Parents are not allowed to enter school premises, while teachers will monitor transport arrangements. Those staying in the same locality have been advised to travel together.

Education Department sources said the guidelines would be in force till the Government came up with fresh proposals. Though Class 9 students too started going to school in recent days, the guidelines were not updated. Officials are planning to review the situation in the coming days.

School managements are reportedly asking students in bio-bubbles to go into quarantine if either a student or a teacher in the bubble tests positive for the virus.