No considerable increase in classified homestay ventures in Kozhikode

October 16, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

Despite an increase in the number of homestay entrepreneurs every year, the number of classified homestays under diamond, gold and silver categories based on the services and facilities is yet to witness a proportionate increase in Kozhikode.

Leading operators in the domestic and international tourism sector said only top-rated homestay facilities with diamond or gold rating by the Tourism department will attract more travellers and thereby generate a sustainable income for the operators.

Many of the homestays are still operating with basic facilities that will not be sufficient to meet the standards laid by the Tourism department to complete the grading process. Some of the entrepreneurs in the field are yet to be aware of the grading process and procedures to be followed for the classification or reclassification of their facilities.

In Kozhikode district, the number of classified homestays are reportedly below 15 with the casual approach of the majority of operators in the sector. The efforts taken by the District Tourism Promotion Council to encourage more entrepreneurs to comply with the classification measures are yet to draw expected results.

“The domestic and international tourists are well-informed of the facilities to be required at homestays for standard operation. They are also keen to check the details online and pick the best. Those entering the field with minimal facilities and services will naturally lose the battle midway,” said C. Sandeep, member of a leading tour operator company in the State. He pointed out that the positive review of guests is also an important factor to improve the venture.

According to Tourism department officials, the application for the classification of homestays can be submitted online that will be assessed by a six-member district-level committee comprising tourism department officials, local body representatives and tour operators’ representatives. The rating will be valid only for three years that will have to be reassessed with the same facilities for the continuation of the awarded grading, they added.

At present, 10 factors, mostly related to the standard of facilities and eco-friendly management meeting the responsible tourism project guidelines, are taken into account for the classification process on payment of the application fee. There will also be inspections to ensure that the operators maintain the facilities as presented during the application stage. Those who fail to maintain the standards will lose the classified status.

Meanwhile, some of the traditional operators in the business claim that the government aid to their business even after securing the classified status continues to be unsatisfactory and that many of them are disinterested in complying with the unwanted procedures. A young homestay entrepreneur from Kuttiyadi said that a huge investment will be required to comply with the existing grading process of the Tourism department, which will not be a viable exercise for the rural people who form the majority in the business.