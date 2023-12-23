No compromise on safety at Beypore Water Fest, says Collector

December 23, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The ongoing repair works at the Beypore Marina would be completed in a day or two as it geared up to host the third edition of the Beypore International Water Fest to be held from December 26 to 29, said District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he assured that all safety measures, including an evacuation road, water ambulance and life guards, would be arranged for the event at the Marina where water sports events will be held. “There will be no compromise on safety. With the event spread out to the Kozhikode beach, Chaliyam, and Nallur, we are offering choices to the public,” he said, hinting that decentralisation of the event might help in managing the crowd. The Collector added that traffic regulations would be in place at Beypore during the festival, and that elaborate parking arrangements had been made. Jankar services between Beypore and Chaliyam would be open until 10 p.m. as part of the festival, he said.

The water sports events are being made more accessible to the public this year, with events such as angling, net-throwing, dingy boat race, and water treasure hunt being organised for local people. The more risky events will be monitored by professionals.

The International Kite Festival to be held as part of the water fest will have the participation of five countries — Turkey, Vietnam, Oman, France, and New Zealand — besides several Indian States. The food festival will be held at Parisons Ground at Beypore. Cultural programmes including dance and music will be conducted at Beypore, Chaliyam, and Nallur from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day. As in previous years, the Indian Navy, Army, and the Coast Guard are part of the festival.

The water fest will be inaugurated by Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Tuesday. A procession will be held on the first day. A boat parade will be the highlight of the concluding day.

Assistant Collector Pradeep Jain, State coordinator of Responsible Tourism Mission K. Roopesh Kumar, and Tourism department Joint Director D. Gireesh Kumar were present at the press meet.

