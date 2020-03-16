Kozhikode

16 March 2020 17:58 IST

There is no bar on treatment of suspected COVID-19 patients at private hospitals, District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has said.

He said in a press release on Monday that some of the prominent private hospitals in Kozhikode district were found to refer suspected patients to the Government Medical College Hospital and the Government General Hospital. There had been complaints about foreigners being denied treatment at some private hospitals. The Collector said that all hospitals with modern facilities should offer treatment to patients and the testing of body fluid samples of patients could be done at the medical college hospital. Private hospitals should appoint nodal officers who should be in touch with the District Medical Officer, he added.

