No approval for Calicut varsity’s BPEd, MPEd courses, says NCTE

March 02, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has said that it has not approved the Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) and Master of Physical Education (MPEd) courses offered by the University of Calicut.

The NCTE informed this in an affidavit submitted to the Kerala High Court recently. Sharul Banu, a student, had approached the court seeking compensation from the university, accusing it of cheating the students by hiding the information about the lack of approval for the courses. The petitioner alleged that the university had been running these courses for the past 15 years without the NCTE’s approval. Some other former students too have approached the court claiming that they were not able to get jobs or join for higher studies because of this. Ms. Banu also pointed out that the university was authorised to conduct the courses only after getting the required recognition from the NCTE.

The NCTE informed the court that the university’s application for approval had been rejected in 2017. The council had also denied the application for approval with retrospective effect. The university had been informed that it was illegal to run courses without approval, the NCTE said.

The court posted the case to March 14. George Poonthottam, senior lawyer, appeared for the student.

