No approval for big aircraft operations at Calicut airport

Centre’s nod only after all safety requirements are met, says Union Minister

High expectations that the operation of wide-bodied aircraft would be resumed at the Calicut International Airport this summer were dashed when Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia announced in Parliament on Wednesday that its approval could be granted only after all safety requirements at the airport were met.

Participating in deliberations on the Demand for Grants in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Scindia said that the safety of passengers remained the utmost priority of the Ministry. A tragedy had occurred at the Calicut airport, and steps should be taken to prevent any future occurrence, he said. (The Demand for Grants is the estimate tabled as part of the Union Budget for the next financial year).

Mr. Scindia said that the Ministry would give its consent for operation of wide-bodied aircraft only if the airport had a runway that could accommodate big planes. For that purpose, 18.5 acres will have to be acquired for the expansion of the table-top runway as well as the reconstruction of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA).

He also urged the State government and elected representatives to make a concerted effort for the development of the airport. Last month, Mr. Scindia had made it clear that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had no plans to shorten the runway length to expand RESA to resume wide-bodied aircraft operations.

The Ministry had suspended the operation of wide-bodied airport after an Air India Express Boeing-737 flight repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the pandemic overshot the runway in heavy rain and crashed on August 7, 2020, leaving 21, including both pilots, dead.

However, Calicut International Airport Advisory Committee chairman M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP, said the accident had nothing to do with infrastructure facilities at the airport.

The existing length of the runway is 2,700 metres. This was shortened from its earlier length of 2,850 metres to increase RESA four years ago. Subsequently, the ban on wide-bodied aircraft, which had been suspended from May 2015, was lifted. The ban was based on a Court of Inquiry report on the Air India Express Boeing 737 crash in Mangaluru in May 2010.

The Calicut airport has been designated as a critical airport along with Leh, Kullu, Shimla, Port Blair, Agartala, Lengpui, Mangaluru, Jammu, Patna, and Latur.