No action yet to curb plastic burning

Kozhikode

03 March 2020 00:25 IST

Coastal roads and space along highways most vulnerable spots

Thoughtless burning of non-biodegradable waste and plastic materials has come back to the city thanks to declining surveillance and spot legal action by the authorities against violators.

Coastal roads and space along State and national highways are the most vulnerable spots for the illegal act, which instantly attracts a fine of ₹5,000.

Violators apparently cash in on declining spot protests by residents’ fora and environmental bodies to repeat the offence and skip options to scientifically treat waste. Moreover, in the absence of complaints and spot protests, the police too stay away from taking voluntary action.

An executive directive issued by the State Police Chief subsequent to a High Court verdict makes it clear that those who burn waste in public can be booked under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection or disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and 120 (e) of the Kerala Police Act. The order also says that Sections 340 (A), 340 (B), 341, and 342 of the Kerala Municipalities Act and Sections 219 (N), 219 (O), 219 (P), and 250 of the Kerala Panchayati Raj Act too are applicable to such violations.

The Station House officers who were asked to map the black spots in their limit and conduct proper awareness programmes under the Community Policing schemes along with intensifying legal action are yet to be serious about the flawless enforcement. An earlier order issued to appoint patrolling squads to identify such polluting attempts too remains unimplemented.

According to residents’ association office-bearers, wayside burning of plastic waste and rubber materials takes place mostly in late night hours, and some suspected traders misuse the services of their security guards for the unlawful job. Though many of them handle only small quantities of waste, the number of such persons resorting to wayside burning is steadily on the rise, they say.

Meanwhile, attempts to make migrant labourers burn plastic waste on the beach side have come to the notice of a few residents’ collectives. A resident near the Butt Road Beach says huge bundles of non-degradable waste, including single-use plastics, are being burnt on a regular basis near the beach. He also reveals that it mostly takes place in the early hours.