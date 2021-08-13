No action taken to demolish Kakkadampoyil bunds

KOZHIKODE

13 August 2021 21:17 IST

Hearing convened by Kozhikode District Collector inconclusive

The hearing convened by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy on Friday regarding the allegedly unauthorised bunds at Kakkadampoyil was inconclusive as no action was taken on the High Court order of December 2020 to demolish the structures.

The High Court had issued the order based on a complaint filed by T.V. Rajan, State secretary of the All Kerala River Protection Committee, alleging that the breaking of the three concrete bunds and one mud bund on a stream near a private resort in Kakkadampoyil would prove dangerous to the people in the valley. The bunds also posed an obstacle to the natural flow of water in the stream that leads to the Iruvazhinji river.

The Koodaranhi Village Officer and the engineer at the panchayat had submitted a report that stated that the bunds were dangerous and recommended their demolition. The District Collector had appointed an expert panel in January 2021 to study the situation. However, the reports of the Hydrology and Geology Department officials, who visited the site, have not been published so far.

Advertising

Advertising

During the meeting on Friday, Mr. Rajan maintained that the bunds were unauthorised and that they would affect the river and the biodiversity of the region. The resort manager maintained that the bunds were constructed for securing drinking water for the resort and nearby villas and that the local people did not have any complaints about the structures. The Koodaranhi Panchayat Secretary too supported the latter's argument.