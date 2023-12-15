No action plan yet to prevent recurring unnatural deaths on rail tracks

December 15, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - Kozhikode

Despite the increase in number of unnatural deaths on the railway tracks between West Hill and Elathoor railway stations, the Railway authorities are yet to step in with effective preventive solutions.

The deaths which took place within a period of three months mainly pointed to the poor surveillance measures at these vulnerable areas. Unfenced and poorly illuminated stretches along marshland continue to be the locations that pose challenge to the police in carrying out flash patrol. The closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras to keep an eye on trespassers are currently unavailable at these places.

Police officers from Elathur station revealed they have come across six suspected unnatural deaths recently, which will have to be taken up seriously with the support of people’s representatives, enforcement squads and local residents’ forums for possible remedial measures. “Prevention of unnatural deaths is quite a challenge as entry can be made to the vulnerable sites from multiple locations. Only a well-discussed action plan supported by the Railways and residents will be able to mitigate the issue effectively. There are many other similar vulnerable stretches between Kozhikode and Kannur,” said a circle inspector. At-least better lighting, fencing works and timely cleaning of undergrowth could be done as primary intervention, he added.

Loco pilots and train managers have expressed their concerns over increasing unnatural deaths on railway tracks as many of them also experience trauma during such occurrences. “Though majority are likely to adapt to the situations because of nature of the job, these incidents create a lot of mental shock. Just like human beings, the entry of animals also continues to be a huge concern at many stretches,” said a train manager under the Southern Railways. He also pointed out that it was the vigil of loco pilots that resulted in timely reporting of many death or fatal accident cases to the nearby railway stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to local residents, one of the possible interventions could be the fortification of vulnerable spots and strengthening the local vigil by people’s action committees. They said it could at-least prevent the accidental entry of people to the unguarded stretches. They also claimed that the reckless entry of drug addicts or drunk pedestrians to the track was continuing to be another serious concern, which should be taken up for appropriate action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT