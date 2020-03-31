Nizamuddin meet: Kozhikode natives under observation

Two natives of Kozhikode district, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin in New Delhi earlier this month, are under observation, District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has said. This is to prevent a possible transmission of COVID-19. In a release on Tuesday, Mr. Rao said that they had returned on March 13 and were put under surveillance. The district administration had collected details of three others who were present at the Tablighi mosque between March 18 and March 20.
They had not attended the conference. They returned on March 23 by train and were put under observation, Mr. Rao added.
