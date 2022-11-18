Niyukti fair in Kozhikode likely to offer jobs to 8,000 candidates

November 18, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Over 100 leading companies have confirmed their participation in the upcoming Niyukti job fest in Kozhikode district. The majority are from the fields of marketing, information technology and hospitality.

According to the coordinator of the fest which will be held at Malabar Christian College here on November 20, the increased number of recruiters is a sign of job markets opening up, marking the end of the pandemic-induced crisis. The good performance of previously recruited candidates through the Niyukti fest is an added advantage, they say.

The fair to be inaugurated by the Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas is expected to generate job opportunities for about 8,000 candidates. More than 5,000 openings have already been confirmed by recruiters.

“The number of candidates who turn up for general recruitment drives is steadily on the increase with good salary packages and other benefits offered by companies. Even multinational companies are keen on attending such drives for filling vacancies,” says a State-level coordinator of the fair. Transparency in selection procedures and appointment formalities is a major attraction for job seekers, he adds.

Labour Department officials say the performance of candidates attending the selection drives were found to meet the expected standards. The efforts of local bodies to offer job-oriented training for candidates are praiseworthy, they add.