Niyukthi job fair today in Kozhikode

Over 6,000 vacancies reported in different fields

Over 10,000 registered candidates are expected to take part in the district-level Niyukthi job fair to be held at Government Engineering College, West Hill, on Saturday. A team of 12 employment officers will coordinate the mega job fair which will be opened by Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

The number of reported vacancies is now over 6,000. There will be 105 prominent recruiters representing various companies. According to job fair coordinators, the majority of them are in search for trained professionals in the field of marketing. The second largest opening is in the field of information technology. There will be recruiters representing other major sectors like automobile and hospitality.

Only registered participants will be allowed to attend interviews. This is the first mega job fair being organised by the National Employment Service after the pandemic outbreak.

“Since the announcement of the job fair, we have been experiencing a very warm response on the part of job seekers and recruiters. The number of vacancies, which was 3,000 at the initial stage, went up to 6,000 because of the interest shown by recruiters,” said District Employment Officer K. Rajeevan. He said the job fair would be a perfect platform for both job seekers and employers to overcome the pandemic-induced crisis.