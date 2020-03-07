‘Niyukthi’ gives spot placement to 240

‘Niyukthi-2020’, a job fest organised by the Department of Labour and Employment at Government Engineering College here on Saturday, evoked good response. Over 4,500 candidates turned up for the event which was attended by 73 prominent companies.

District Employment Exchange officials said spot placement was given to 240 candidates. Other 1,253 candidates were short-listed for the final round of interviews. The recruitment was conducted to fill about 4,000 reported vacancies by various private companies, they said

Opening the fest, Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan said the State government was going ahead with a number of innovative welfare programmes, including the opening of new career development centres, to increase the skill and employment opportunities of educated youths. “We have already taken decision to promote the part-time job opportunities of students in our State. It will will ensure at least 90 labour days for students between the age of 18 and 25 a year,” he explained.

‘Government’s gift’

Mr. Ramakrishnan also said the benefits of Maternity Benefit Act would be made available to all women working in the unaided sector as well. “A government order for implementing the same has already been issued and it is the gift of the government to mark International Women’s Day,” he added.

At the venue, the information counters of various skill development projects initiated by the State government had been kept open for giving proper guidance to the job seekers. The recruiters who cooperated with the placement drive were mostly from the hospitality, health care, marketing and Information Technology sectors.