HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NITC organises G-20 workshop on clean water and energy

August 11, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC) conducted a G20 workshop on ‘Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals for Clean Water and Energy,’ on Friday.

Inaugurating the workshop, NITC Director Prof. Prasad Krishna said, “The most important goal of an engineer or a scientist should be the protection of environment, especially by ensuring clean water and energy. Tsunami, floods, and other natural calamities are the outcomes of the greed of human beings, and being humane is the essential quality to achieve all sustainability goals. Compassion towards fellow beings is necessary to protect nature.”

He also promised the support of the NITC for the sustainability and developmental initiatives of the district administration.

Dr. Manoj P. Samuel, Executive Director of the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, delivered the keynote address. “Global temperature and climate changes have become unpredictable, and technology is the only way to achieve sustainability goals. Judicious use of resources for optimum results is essential to protect the environment,” he said.

ALSO READ
NIT-Calicut revises academic programmes to implement NEP

Prateek Jain, Assistant Collector of Kozhikode, who was the chief guest, said every individual had the right to use clean water and energy. India can become a superpower by increasing energy efficiency, he observed.

Dr. S. Kumaravel, associate professor and president of the Institute Innovation Council; Dr. Hari Babu, head of the Chemical Engineering department; Dr. S. Bhuvaneshwari, associate professor; and Dr. Noel Jacob K., assistant professor, spoke.

Dr. Jayashree, Principal Scientist of the ICAR- Indian Institute of Spices Research, and Dr. S. Ashok, chairperson of the Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Incubation, were present.

The workshop was jointly organised by CIEI, Institute Innovation Council, and Chemical Engineering department, NITC.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.