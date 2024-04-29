NIT-Calicut to offer new M.Tech programme in Bioengineering 

April 29, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) is set to introduce a new M. Tech programme this academic year. The new programme, M.Tech in Bioengineering, is a specialised graduate programme focusing on the intersection of biology, engineering, and medicine.

A press release said the M.Tech in Bioengineering combines principles and techniques from various disciplines to develop innovative solutions for biological and healthcare challenges. The NIT-C is offering the programme in a self-sponsored mode.

This programme is aimed at equipping students with necessary skills and knowledge to apply engineering principles and tools in the fields of biology and medicine.

Already the NIT-C has introduced two sponsored M.Tech programmes, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics, last academic year under self-financing mode. The programme is also aimed at helping candidates from multiple disciplines address the ever-growing demand for AI and Data Analytics professionals from all walks of life.

The M.Tech. in Electric Vehicle Engineering (EVE) is offered to working professionals sponsored by industries, organisations and R&D Institutions, and self-sponsored candidates. The industry-sponsored candidates should have passed B.E., B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Automobile Engineering or equivalent discipline from an approved Institute or University.

In addition to these programmes, there are a few self-sponsored and industry-sponsored seats available for the existing Post Graduation programmes of the Institute. Prospective candidates can apply for M. Tech/M. Plan programmes in the self-sponsored or industry-sponsored category.

Gate score is not compulsory for self-sponsored and industry-sponsored seats. The application fee to apply is ₹1,000 for general, EWS, OBC candidates and ₹500 for SC, ST, PwD candidates. The last date for receipt of online applications is May 5. . For more details, visit www.nitc.ac.in or contact Deputy Registrar Admissions, NIT-C (Ph: 0495-2286119).

