NIT Calicut to construct new academic block

August 03, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

As part of complying with the National Education Policy 2020, the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, is all set to construct a new academic block, addressing the increasing space requirements due to growing number of students. The project has received a sanctioned budget of ₹37.2 crore from the Centre, and it aims to create state-of-the-art ambience for the students.

According to NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna, “The institute is planning large-scale infrastructure development to provide spacious and state-of-the-art ambience for the students.”

As per the plan, the new block will be constructed on seven floors with a total plinth area of 9,073 sq.m. Apart from classrooms and faculty rooms, the building will also accommodate 21 laboratories. The development plan includes 21 classrooms, 42 faculty single rooms, 21 faculty double rooms, and provisions for research scholars.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new academic block is a project sanctioned under the Economically Weaker Section scheme of the Ministry of Education. We expect the work to be complete by December 2024,” said Priya Chandran, Dean (Planning and Development).

A.S. Sajith, Professor of Civil Engineering and Superintending Engineer (in charge), Engineering Unit of NIT-C, said “the building will have two lifts, two main stairs, and a fire escape stairway. The building will be designed with accessibility in mind, providing facilities to cater to the needs of differently abled users.”

He said the project had been entrusted to the Central Public Works Department, and preliminary works had already commenced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.