NIT Calicut ties-up with Japan Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

Supplyco Chairman and Managing Director Sanjeev Patjoshi releasing a copy of the brochure of Japanese language course at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) in Kozhikode on Monday. NIT-C Director Prof. Prasad Krishna, Deputy Director Prof. P.S. Sathidevi and Centre for International Relations and Foreign Languages Chairman Prof. Ravi Varma are seen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT