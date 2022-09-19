A Japanese language certificate course at A level was launched for students and staff of National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) with the support of Japan Foundation (JF) on Monday. Supplyco Chairman and Managing Director Sanjeev Patjoshi inaugurated the course introduced by the Centre for International Relations and Foreign Languages, a multi-disciplinary Centre of NIT-C. Yoshifumi Murakami, Japanese language analyst at Japan Foundation, New Delhi, Prof. D. Shakti Kumar, Deputy Director, Bio-Nano Electronics Research Centre and chairperson of the Alumni Association of Indian- Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna, Deputy Director P.S. Sathidevi participated in the inaugural function.
NIT Calicut ties-up with Japan Foundation
